New York State unemployment rate at nearly 16% in July

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The jobless rate for New York State inched upwards in July, to 15.9%, up from 15.6% in June, the state labor department reported Tuesday.

The labor department reported the jobless rate for the Syracuse area was 13% in July. Last year in July it was 4.3%.

New York City had the highest jobless rate of any region at 20%. The Ithaca area, which usually leads with the lowest unemployment rate in the state, is at 9.9%.

The high unemployment numbers come even as New York has slowly reopened businesses that were closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9