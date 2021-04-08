New York State’s positive COVID rate dips below 4%

FILE—In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FIle)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s positive infection rate for COVID-19 dipped below the 4% mark Thursday, for the first time since March 11, falling to 3.4%.

The Central New York Region’s positivity rate was 1.42% for a seven day rolling average as of Wednesday. Only the Southern Tier, with a rate of 0.67% is lower.

Statewide an additional 47 New Yorkers died from COVID in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of state deaths to 40,970.

4,442 people are hospitalized, down 104 from the day before.

On the vaccination front, more than 7 million people, or 35.1% of the state’s total population have received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine. In Central New York the number is 38.1%.