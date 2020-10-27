New York Thruway Authority preparing for possible October snow

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Thursday night and early Friday there is snow in the forecast, and the Thruway Authority is preparing the “fleet.”
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, N.Y., is predicting possible snow showers in the upcoming days for areas in the North Country. Temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s, with temperatures at night reaching the lower twenties. At those temperatures, accumulations would be primarily over higher elevations of New York State.
With these conditions, the New York State Thruway Authority is getting ready for winter weather. The Thruway Authority shared on their Twitter on Monday, crews switching truck bodies, putting on plow blades, and ensuring equipment is functioning properly.
