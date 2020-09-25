(WSYR-TV) — The New York Times reported that Google users experienced widespread outages across multiple platforms.
The paper reported that Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive were all affected, and the outage mostly affected those on the East Coast of the United States, according to “Down Detector.”
The company’s cloud computing service also appeared to be impacted. No word from Google on what may be to blame.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Learn how Lucile Ball turned Jamestown, NY into a comedy destination at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum
- President Trump expected to announce Supreme Court Justice pick Saturday
- New York Times: Google users experience temporary outages Thursday
- Town of DeWitt holds public comment session on policing, no final decisions made
- Mnuchin and Powell urge support for unemployment relief and small business loans
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App