New York Times: Google users experience temporary outages Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — The New York Times reported that Google users experienced widespread outages across multiple platforms.

The paper reported that Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive were all affected, and the outage mostly affected those on the East Coast of the United States, according to “Down Detector.”

The company’s cloud computing service also appeared to be impacted. No word from Google on what may be to blame.