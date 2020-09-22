New York unemployment rate is down, but still 3 times higher than last year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Labor Department reported Tuesday that the unemployment rate dropped from 15.9% to 12.5% in August. The unemployment rate for August of 2019 was just 4%.

The number of private sector jobs in New York grew by 96,300 jobs from July to August of this year, but the economy is short about 1.1 million jobs when compared to August of last year.

New York City had the worst rate in the state at 16.3%. The Ithaca area had the lowest rate in the state at 7.2%.

