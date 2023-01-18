ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this week, it’s time to say goodbye to paper bags at Walmart. The company will stop providing paper bags at checkout across all stores in New York State beginning Wednesday.

This move comes almost two years after New York State put in place a ban on the sale of plastic bags. The law went into effect in October 2020 and included bags sold at places like grocery stores and restaurant takeout meals. If you’re heading out to shop, you’ll want to make sure you grab a reusable bag.