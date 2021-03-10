New Yorkers 60+ are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — Wednesday is the first day eligibility for individuals 60 years and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning at 8 a.m., this new group can begin signing up for vaccines.

Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the details of the expansion in a visit to the state fairgrounds Tuesday along with another exciting announcement.

“This site is today, the second largest mass vaccination site in the United States of America,” announced the governor.

The fairgrounds had the second-highest single-day performance of any vaccination site in the country.

That momentum won’t be slowing down now that the age restriction has been lowered. And next Wednesday, March 17, eligibility expands to more essential public workers like government inspectors, sanitation workers, and DMV employees.

Seniors 60 years and older can get their appointments at a state-run site like the fairgrounds by visiting New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Pharmacies are also vaccinating those who are age-eligible. County governments will begin vaccinating this age group next week, during their next round of clinics.