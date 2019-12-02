New Yorkers can now be added to live telemarketers’ do-not-call list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation requiring live telemarketers to give consumers the option to be added to the seller’s do-not-call list.
It also requires telemarketers to have a consumer’s written consent before sharing or selling their contact information.
In 2001, the Do Not Call Law took effect, allowing New Yorkers to opt-out of receiving pre-recorded or “robocalls.”
The legislation takes effect in 90 days.
