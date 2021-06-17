New Yorkers have a chance to meet NASCAR driver Ross Chastain. Here’s how.

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is giving New Yorkers a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain.

Cutouts featuring Chastain’s image and a contest QR code are now located in 100 Tops Stores in Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions.

When customers scan the QR code, they will be connected to an online form to enter the contest. Each entry will be assigned a number, and two winners will be randomly selected at the close of business on August 15. Winners will be notified via email or phone based on the information provided on their entry form.

The first 1,000 entries will receive a Ross Chastain autographed Hero Card.

Chastain has been a long time seat belt advocate and partner of GTSC.

“Ross Chastain is not only a fantastic driver, he is a wonderful advocate for driver safety and the importance of seat belts,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and GTSC Chair.