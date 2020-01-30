New Yorkers now able to bet on Super Bowl

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Super Bowl is just days away and this is the first year New Yorkers can legally bet on the big game.

Local casinos have been waiting for this week, and have heard from plenty of customers about the ability to bet on the game and the prop bets as well.

“We are behind some states maybe but we are ahead of a lot of states too,” said Justin Arnett, director of sports book operations with the Oneida Indian Nations. “It just brings the excitement out.”

Wondering where you can legally bet for #SuperBowlLIV? Check out the AGA's new interactive sports betting tracker. https://t.co/njoqFqfrEY pic.twitter.com/x8Nky7T2BD — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) January 28, 2020

People across the country are expected to wager $6.8 billion collectively on Sunday’s game, according to the American Gaming Association. That’s a 15 percent increase from last year’s game.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9