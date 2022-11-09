(WSYR-TV) – In a recent study, 38% of households in New York have forgone buying necessities like food and medicine to pay an energy bill in the past year.

LendingTree analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey to construct an outline for the percentage of consumers who struggled to pay their utility bills in 2022.

Lending Tree found the following information:

37.6% of households in New York say they reduced or skipped necessities like food and medicine to afford their energy bill.

28.4% of households in New York were unable to pay at least part of one energy bill in the past 12 months.

Overall, 33.9% of U.S. households say they reduced or skipped basic expenses, such as medicine or food, to be able to afford their energy bill in the past 12 months.

Black households are most likely to report being unable to pay at least part of their energy bill. This is cited by 40.0% of Black households versus 35.9% of Latino households, 17.7% of white households, and 12.1% of Asian households.

20.8% of households kept their home at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy due to the high cost of utilities.

For the full study, visit Lending Trees website.