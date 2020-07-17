New Yorkers urged to prepare for extreme heat this weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo urged New Yorkers statewide to take precautions ahead of potentially dangerous heat conditions that are expected to begin early Saturday and last through the weekend.

Forecasts have predicted that temperatures will range between 90 to 100 degrees. “This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures,” Governor Cuomo said.

This increase in temperatures can lead to heat-stress and heat-related illness. The sun’s peak hours are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you plan on doing activities outdoors be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks to cool off. New Yorkers are also being encouraged to conserve electricity during this time.

The following people are most at risk:

Elderly persons

Small children

Persons who are overweight/obese

Persons on certain medications or drugs

The following are signs of heat-related illness:

Headache

Light headedness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

To stay updated on your local forecast visit the NewsChannel 9 weather page.