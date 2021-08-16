New York’s community college system ranked 10th best nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s community college system has made the list of the top ten system’s in the United States.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rate, the personal-finance website WalletHub compare over 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. WalletHub found that compared with public four-year institutions, community colleges cost almost three times less for students.

However, some states were noted for making community college more accessible than others. This includes states that have initiated “College Promise” programs, that provide residents with free tuition to community college. Out of all the states that have community college systems, WalletHub determined that Hawaii has the overall best system, and Mississippi has the worst.

WalletHub also ranked community college’s individually. Most of the top ranked college’s were located in the Western portion of the country and included the State Techinical College of Missouri, College of San Mateo and Saddleback College, which are both located in California.

Although none of New York’s community college’s made the top 20 list, the community-college system in the state was found to be the tenth best nationwide. Below is a state-level analysis, ranking the top college’s within New York State.

CUNY Queensborough Community College, 64.68 Nassau Community College, 62.93 Hudson Valley Community College, 62.88 Suffolk Community College, 62.85 Rockland Community College, 61.99 Columbia-Greene Community College, 61.8 CUNY LaGuardia Community College, 61.59 Erie Community College, 60.37 Dutchess Community College, 59.48 SUNY Broome Community College, 58.62 Jefferson Community College, 58.53 CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College, 58.19 Mohawk Valley Community College, 58.18 Ulster Community College, 58.01 CUNY Hostos Community College, 57.76 Herkimer County Community College, 57.75 Genesee Community College, 57.65 Jamestown Community College, 57.56 Orange County Community College, 57.54 Monroe Community College, 57.43

These schools were ranked based on cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes. WalletHub graded each metric on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best community college.

A full ranking of individual community college’s and state rankings can be found on WalletHub’s website.