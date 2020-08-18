New York’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins Wednesday

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police and law enforcement agencies statewide will be cracking down on impaired drivers beginning Wednesday, August 19 during the STOP-DWI “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign is designed to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. It will last through September 7. During that time, message signs along roadways will alert motorists to the consequences of impaired driving.

Fatal crashes involving an impaired driver have decreased over 19 percent from 2010 to 2019, according to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College.

During the 2019 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 4,995 tickets for impaired driving and 170,378 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

“There is no excuse for driving impaired – it’s reckless and puts not only yourself but everyone else on the road in danger,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have zero tolerance for this irresponsible behavior and we’re stepping up patrols to send a clear message: If you drink and drive, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”

The state’s “Have a Plan” mobile app connects New Yorkers to taxi or rideshare services, allows the user to program a list of designated drivers, and gives users the ability to report a suspected impaired driver.