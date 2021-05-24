New York’s first state veteran’s cemetery will be located in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of memorial day, New York’s first state veterans cemetery will be in Seneca County. 

A nine-member selection committee unanimously voted to designate Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as a state veterans cemetery. 

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will review the application for a new state veterans cemetery. There is a July 1 deadline for applications, and if it’s approved, the state will receive federal funds in September 2022. 

New York was only one of a few states in the country without a state veterans ceremony.

