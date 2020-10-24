New youth center and skatepark opens in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Port City officially has a new youth center, filled with a skatepark, study room, art room, media center and a full kitchen.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Oswego YMCA Director Kerrie Webb held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the YMCA Youth Center and Skate Park on Saturday.

The YMCA Youth Center and Skate Park is free for children between the ages of 8-19 and will be open on the weekdays between 3-7 p.m.

The center promotes socialization, independence and responsibility. Kids will also have several opportunities to join programs that interest them within the youth center.

Our new Oswego Youth Center and skatepark provides a free and accessible space for Oswego youth to have access to key resources, presents fun activities and programming opportunities, and offers a safe, secure and supervised place for kids to go to skateboard, study, relax and socialize. The City of Oswego is proud to partner with Kerrie Webb and the Oswego YMCA to offer such a great space in our community and moving forward, we’ll continue to invest and protect our children by giving them the resources and security they need. The new Oswego Youth Center will play a positive role in many children’s lives in our community for many years to come. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

The Oswego Youth Center and Skate Park was fully funded by the city of Oswego and is located at the Grace Evangelical Church at 201 East 6th St.