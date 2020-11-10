Newark man killed in Clyde crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed a man.

State Police responded to Kelsey Road in Clyde, just west of Powers Road, where they determined that Louis Morris Jr., 69, of Newark, was heading westbound when he drifted into the eastbound lane, and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to go off the road and turn over. 

Morris was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected