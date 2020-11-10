Newark man killed in Clyde crash

CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed a man.
State Police responded to Kelsey Road in Clyde, just west of Powers Road, where they determined that Louis Morris Jr., 69, of Newark, was heading westbound when he drifted into the eastbound lane, and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to go off the road and turn over.
Morris was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
