Newborns at St. Joseph’s dressed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day Local News Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 06:23 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Hospital delivered 20 new bundles of joy this weekend, and even dressed them up for Valentine’s Day. The new bundles of joy were wearing onesies and hats for the special occasion.
