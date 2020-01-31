Newborns at St. Joseph’s Hospital showing off SU spirit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Hospital has joined the Orange Nation and has sided with Syracuse ahead of Saturday’s game with Duke.

The newborns at St. Joseph’s Hospital are showing off their team spirit by being decked out in orange.

Some babies even got their own basketballs.

A nurse reached out to NewsChannel 9 and wanted viewers to know that this is a photo-op and is not considered safe sleep practice for newborns.







SU babies at St. Joseph’s Hospital (Courtesy: St. Joseph’s Hospital)

If you would like to share your SU photos with NewsChannel 9, click here.