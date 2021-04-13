Newest Onondaga County Sheriff’s K9 recruit named after fallen deputy

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A four-legged crime fighter is hitting the ground running as the Onondaga County Sheriff’s newest member of the K9 unit.

The 22-month-old male Dutch Shepherd mix from Hungary has been given a special name, honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Searles.

Deputy Glenn Searles

Courtesy: Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Searles died in 2003 after a car lost control along Route 481 and struck him while he was helping a stranded motorist. He served with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years. Before that he worked as an investigator with the medical examiner’s office. He was just 31 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.

K9 Searles is the first to be named after a fallen member but will not be the last. The Sheriff’s Office plans to honor Deputy David R. Clark by naming their next K9 officer after him.

Deputy Clark was shot and killed while escorting three prisoners from court on February 11, 1987. He was just 33 years old at the time and had served with the department more than 2 years.

K9 Searles replaces K9 Drago, who will retire in a few months after serving the community for the past 7 years.

K9 Searles will begin his patrol and tracking school this week with his partner, Deputy Jeff Neal. Once graduated from patrol and tracking school, he will train as an explosives detective canine.