Newhouse School will hold diversity and inclusion forum this month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Ahead of Syracuse University students returning to classes Monday, the Newhouse School of Public Communications has announced a forum this month for faculty to discuss diversity and inclusion on campus.

The Daily Orange reporting the schoolwide forum will happen on January 30.

The announcement was sent via email to Newhouse students on Friday. This comes after at least 20 hate crimes and bias-related incidents were reported at or near Syracuse University since early November.

The discussion’s theme will be “Where do we go from here?”

All Newhouse faculty and staff will also attend diversity and inclusion training and workshops later in the semester.

