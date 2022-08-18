(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton.

The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in the home of a former female companion, the sheriff’s office says. They add that he has been charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

Coogan was hired in October 2021 as a police deputy and graduated for the CNY Law Enforcement Academy on May 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office says that Coogan was in the twelfth week of a sixteen week field training program before he was arrested and terminated.

Sheriffs say that Coogan was arraigned on Wednesday, August 17 before a judge in Centralized Arraignment Court and he was released on his own recognizance. They add that the investigation is active and ongoing.