(WSYR-TV) — A newly released audit from the New York State Comptroller’s Office reveals the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was hindered by a lack of preparation from the state’s Department of Health.

The audit confirms the findings of State Attorney General Letitia James’ January 2021 report revealing the state had underreported nursing home deaths brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the audit, the DOH underreported as many as 4,100 nursing home deaths, at times during the pandemic by more than 50%. The report also said DOH officials could not explain the discrepancies when asked and did not provide auditors with a breakdown of the nursing home residents who died, making the actual number of deaths still uncertain.

The audit also revealed that the DOH was slow to respond to a federal directive to conduct surveys of nursing homes for infection control problems. Between March 23 and May 30, 2020, only 20% of nursing home facilities were surveyed. Of the 602 violations issued from the surveys, 413 or 69% of the violations showed no indication the problems were fixed.

The findings also showed cracks in one of the department’s key informational systems that were having problems long before the pandemic. The audit said DOH had committed to resolving the issue but never followed through, potentially limiting the department from responding to the COVID-19 nursing home crisis adequately.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the persistent lack of funding for public health over the last decade contributed to the issues and set forth a number of recommendations for the Department of Health. Those recommendations included that the executive chamber assesses and improve its internal environment including increasing the data it collects and the oversight it has.

Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement about the audit saying in part:

“I am grateful to Comptroller DiNapoli for bringing much-needed transparency to this critical issue. My office will continue to monitor nursing home conditions and ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents.”

To read the full audit click here.