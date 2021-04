SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Troy Beer Garden, formerly known as Wolff’s Biergarten, is opening its doors this weekend after a months-long remodel.

Owner Matt Baumgartner once ran all four Wolff’s locations, including the one in Syracuse, but is now in the process of selling the bars in Albany and Schenectady.

The Troy Beer Garden has been modeled after Baumgartner’s main property, June Farms.