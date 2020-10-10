News on the Go for Saturday, Oct. 10

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc runs through your top stories in this Saturday morning edition of News on the go.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected