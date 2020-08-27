News On The Go: Morning Edition 8/27/20

TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Three teens are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police in the Town of Van Buren.

An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a speeding Hyundai SUV on 690 Southbound at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver refused to pull over and continued onto the NYS Thruway. The chase continued onto Oswego Road in the Town of Salina.