NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com are your home for complete 2020 NFL Draft coverage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With sporting events put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, many sports fans can’t wait for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 2020 NFL Draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but due to COVID-19 concerns the draft will now take place virtually from April 23-25.
All rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcasted on NewsChannel 9 with many other specialty shows being broadcasted on localsyr.com leading up to the draft.
Below is the complete schedule of NFL Draft shows that will be broadcasted on either NewsChannel 9 or localsyr.com:
- Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 21-32 on localsyr.com
- Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. – Nexstar Draft Special on NewsChannel 9
- Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 11-20 on localsyr.com
- Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 1-10 on localsyr.com
- Thursday, April 23 time TBA – Buffalo pre-draft special on localsyr.com
- Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. – Buffalo pre-draft special on NewsChannel 9
- Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. – Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft on NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com
- Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. – Rounds 2-3 of the 2020 NFL Draft on NewsChannel 9
- Saturday, April 25 at noon – Rounds 4-7 on NewsChannel 9
- Sunday, April 26 at 11:35 p.m. – Buffalo post-draft special on NewsChannel 9
