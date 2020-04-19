NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com are your home for complete 2020 NFL Draft coverage

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With sporting events put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, many sports fans can’t wait for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but due to COVID-19 concerns the draft will now take place virtually from April 23-25.

All rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcasted on NewsChannel 9 with many other specialty shows being broadcasted on localsyr.com leading up to the draft.

Below is the complete schedule of NFL Draft shows that will be broadcasted on either NewsChannel 9 or localsyr.com:

Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 21-32 on localsyr.com

Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. – Nexstar Draft Special on NewsChannel 9

Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 11-20 on localsyr.com

Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. – Preview Picks 1-10 on localsyr.com

Thursday, April 23 time TBA – Buffalo pre-draft special on localsyr.com

Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. – Buffalo pre-draft special on NewsChannel 9

Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. – Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft on NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. – Rounds 2-3 of the 2020 NFL Draft on NewsChannel 9

Saturday, April 25 at noon – Rounds 4-7 on NewsChannel 9

Sunday, April 26 at 11:35 p.m. – Buffalo post-draft special on NewsChannel 9

