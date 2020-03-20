(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with doctors at Pediatric Associates in Camillus to get some answers on the commonly asked coronavirus questions.
To hear the answers to some of those questions, watch the full interview above.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NewsChannel 9 asks doctors most commonly asked coronavirus questions
- Tompkins County confirms 11 cases of COVID-19, reinforcing importance of social distancing
- Unemployment numbers rising quickly due to coronavirus pandemic
- Bank of America to let some customers postpone payments
- Madison Co. closes office buildings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App