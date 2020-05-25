NewsChannel 9 bids farewell to beloved morning anchor, Jennifer Sanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is getting ready to say ‘see you later’ to Jennifer Sanders. After nine years, the award-winning journalist is leaving NewsChannel 9 to go back home to her family in Texas.

Jen will be joining our sister station KXAN in Austin, Texas. Her final day at NewsChannel 9 will be Friday, May 29.

Over the course of nine years, Jen has made a tremendous impact on Central New York. Her involvement with the community has not been limited to her role as The Morning News Anchor but has stretched far beyond the doors of the newsroom.

Jennifer has been quite involved with non-profits and volunteer work, including but not limited to sitting on the board of Vera House and the Gifford Foundation, teaching at Syracuse University, mentoring high school students, and remaining active in her church.

Her work as a reporter and anchor includes two Emmy nominated Hidden History specials, Hispanic Heritage specials, and Victory Over Violence specials. More recently, an Edward R. Murrow Award for her part in the NewsChannel 9 documentary “Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward.”

Her bright smile and infectious attitude will certainly be missed by those at NewsChannel 9 and throughout Central New York.

The NewsChannel 9 team wishes her well in her next, exciting chapter. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!