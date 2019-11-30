Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NewsChannel 9 employee describes scene inside Destiny USA when shots rang out

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) NewsChannel 9 employee, Jackie Peterson, who also works at Destiny USA, was in the mall Friday night when shots were fired.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla, Peterson recalled the moments the shots rang out, and how Peterson and her staff jumped into action.

“I kind of had a panic moment and I was like you know, I couldn’t believe it, so I dropped everything and ran to the back of the store like we’re instructed to do,” said Peterson. “I just started calling my parents.”

“Did you think you were going to get out of there,” asked Nicole.

“I honestly didn’t know. I mean I’m still shaking now,” said Peterson. “You think maybe that might happen but you never think it’ll actually happen until it happens to you and you’re just, you’re almost traumatized from it.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected