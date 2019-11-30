NewsChannel 9 employee describes scene inside Destiny USA when shots rang out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) NewsChannel 9 employee, Jackie Peterson, who also works at Destiny USA, was in the mall Friday night when shots were fired.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla, Peterson recalled the moments the shots rang out, and how Peterson and her staff jumped into action.

“I kind of had a panic moment and I was like you know, I couldn’t believe it, so I dropped everything and ran to the back of the store like we’re instructed to do,” said Peterson. “I just started calling my parents.”

“Did you think you were going to get out of there,” asked Nicole.

“I honestly didn’t know. I mean I’m still shaking now,” said Peterson. “You think maybe that might happen but you never think it’ll actually happen until it happens to you and you’re just, you’re almost traumatized from it.”