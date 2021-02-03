NewsChannel 9 goes inside new Syracuse Police substation at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 got a first look inside the new Syracuse Police substation at Destiny USA on Wednesday.

It has been a long time coming, with calls for one being made back in 2019 after a gang shooting on Black Friday.

The room has been more than a year in the making and is a big step in trying to ensure better safety.

“There’s always ways you can be more efficient in terms of what you can do,” said Steve Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Companies.

Conversations between Congel and Syracuse Police created a fully functioning police station at Destiny USA where officers can have a stronger presence.

Officers can now snuff out sneaky shoplifters who use bags to steal hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Those on patrol will have to hit the ground running this upcoming weekend.

A new policy at Destiny USA says all shoppers 17-years-old and younger must be with a parent. Teenage troublemakers have been a difficult task to tame.

Theft, fights, disturbances, unruly kids. It’s gotten completely out of hand. We ask our community, if you have your kids that go to the mall, please make sure they are escorted with an adult. Please do not drop them off if you know they are under the age. As police, we certainly do not want to criminalize something that should be handled by responsible adults. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner

The new policy goes into effect this Friday.

The chief said that the new substation will also give police an area to meet with mall security — a partnership that will work together to enforce the new policy.