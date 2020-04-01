Closings
NewsChannel 9 goes inside the deep cleaning of 1 essential business trying to keep its workers safe

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bob Reilly is taking social distancing so seriously, he got the message printed on t-shirts for his staff.

Reilly tells NewsChannel 9, “We spent the last 20 years building up the staff we have. They’re like family to me. Our clients are the ones taking care of our families and your family.”

The team at Reilly’s company, North Eastern Rescue Vehicles, sell and service ambulances from Central New York to New York City.

That makes his office essential and gives him the responsibility to keep his still-working staff safe.

That’s why Reilly hired another local company, Property Restoration Services, to do a deep clean of his garage and offices.

As soon as the staff left at 5 p.m., the cleaning crew went in dressed head-to-toe in sealed-tight protection.

Focusing on frequently-touched services, the crew goes room to room spraying hospital-grade disinfectant that’s approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Property Restoration Services cleans school districts, colleges and other businesses across Central New York and has many clients keeping them on stand-by for future cleanings.

