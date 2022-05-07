SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Press Club honored the work of central New York journalists who work in television, radio, print and digital media Saturday night. The event took place at The Collegian Hotel and Suites. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla was one of the emcees for the event.

Below is the list of honors WSYR-TV, NewsChannel 9 received:

Spot News:

First Place: WSYR-TV

WSYR Staff

NewsChannel 9 at 5:00

“August 19, 2021 CNY Flooding”

Second Place: WSYR-TV

WSYR Staff

NewsChannel 9 at 5:00

“April 28, 2021 Watertown Active Shooter”

News Feature or Series:

First Place: WSYR-TV

Iris St. Meran, Jack Estabrook

“A Dream Come True: Member of Exonerated Five Earns Degree”

Human Interest Feature or Series :

First Place: WSYR-TV

Christie Casciano, Jack Estabrook

“Officer and Lady Shopping Pals”

Honorable Mention: WSYR-TV

Nicole Sommavilla, Mike Westmiller

“Hamilton Desks”

Honorable Mention: WSYR-TV

Lindsay Raychel, Jack Estabrook

“Moonshiners Master Distiller”

Investigative Story or Series:

Honorable Mention: WSYR-TV

Christie Casciano, Ben Augustine

“Teen Crime”

Investigative Story or Series:

Honorable Mention: WSYR-TV

Madison Moore, Ben Augustine, Cody Wolf, Shawn Wayson

“Behind the Wall of Van Duyn”

Special Program:

Second Place: WSYR-TV

Christina Galvin, Dan Cummings,

Andrew Donovan, Jack Estabrook, Caitlin Douglass

“Veterans Voices”

Sports Story:

Second Place: WSYR-TV

Alex Sims

“The Remarkable Story of Caleb Okechukwu”

Best Weathercast:

First Place: WSYR-TV

Lindsay Raychel

“Severe Weather October 16, 2021”

Second Place: WSYR-TV

Kate Thornton

“Forecast First November 26, 2021”

Regularly Scheduled Local Newscast:

Second Place: WSYR-TV

WSYR Staff

“NewsChannel 9 at 6:00, November 2, 2021”