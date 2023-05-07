SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR-TV, NewsChannel 9 was honored Saturday night, May 6, for its journalist work by the Syracuse Press Club.

One of the top honors of the evening went to NewsChannel 9 reporter, Iris St. Meran. She received the Bill Carey Journalist of the Year Award. In her speech, Meran credited the late Bill Carey saying, “he always may time for the young people in the newsroom and give us feedback.”

Other winners from NewsChannel 9 included:

WSYR-TV Staff: 1st Place: Best Spot News Coverage for Cortland Flooding

Nicole Sommavilla, Christina Galvin, Jack Estabrook, Jim Lamanna, Tom Cunningham, Cody Wolf: 1st Place Special Program: “Tiny Terror: The Truth About Ticks”

Adrienne Smith, Jack Estabrook: 1st Place Human Interest or Feature Series: Asian-Americans Standing Strong

Also honored last evening: