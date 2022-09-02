GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The loud house made their way to the final NewsChannel 9 live broadcast at the Great New York State Fair and fans of all ages were pumped up for Syracuse University’s home opener against Louisville Saturday night.

Syracuse University marching band members, cheerleaders, dance team, and even Otto came on down to the Exposition Center to get fans ready for the first football game of the season, and even NewsChannel 9’s very own Christie Casciano performed a cheer for the crowd!

Some fans came from afar for the home opener like SU alumni Todd Savitch.

“I’m ready to be there and Chuck’s is back and ready to go back to the Dome for a big game and a full house at the loud house!” Todd Savitch, SU Alum

Diehard fans also showed up to the pep rally, including David Janicek, who can remember going to the Dome when it first opened.

“We’re looking forward to the new improvements… it’s gonna be a tough game but we got a good chance to win,” Janicek said.

If you missed the pep rally excitement on Friday you can watch the SU marching band perform on the steps of Hendrick’s Chapel Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and again inside the Dome before the game kicks off at 8:05 p.m.