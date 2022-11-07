SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 staff is mourning the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones.

Eddie died Sunday at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Eddie worked at NewsChannel 9 for 40 years, covering nearly every major news, sports and weather event in that time span.

Ed won numerous awards for photojournalism and mentored generations of colleagues. He was honored in 2020 by the Syracuse Press Club with a plaque on the Press Club’s Wall of Distinction at the Mulroy Civic Center.

Eddie also served 10 years as a firefighter with the Moyers Corners Fire Department

We will miss Eddie’s warmth, kindness, and passion for his job.

“Eddie was more than a colleague and a co-worker. Anyone that ever got to know Eddie or work with him knows he was truly a special person with the most positive attitude and outlook on life. He really cared and took pride in everything he did both personally and professionally. He touched all of at NewsChannel 9 and we deeply miss him.” William Evans, Vice President and General Manager WSYR NewsChannel 9

Our thoughts and prayers are with Eddie’s wife, two daughters, their husbands, and grandson.