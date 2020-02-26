NewsChannel 9 nominated for 2 New York Emmys®

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — WSYR-TV is proud to announce that NewsChannel 9 has been nominated for two New York Emmy® Awards.

For the second straight year, NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders and photojournalist Jack Estabrook were nominated for their work with the Hidden History project. “Hidden History: The End of the 15th Ward” was first televised in January 2019. The half-hour special is nominated in the category of Historical/Cultural: Program or Special.

In the program, Jennifer takes a journey back to the 15th Ward, an area just east and south of Downtown Syracuse. During the 1950s, the 15th Ward was the heart of the African-American community. After urban renewal and the construction of I-81, the small neighborhood was decimated. The documentary explores the emotional stories of the families who were impacted.

Also receiving a New York Emmy® nomination, “Celebrating Women: Past, Present, and Future.” It was first televised in March 2019. The program was nominated in the category of Human Interest Special/Program.

The special featured profiles on WNBA superstar, Olympic gold medalist and Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart. The first registered lobby with Down Syndrome and native central New Yorker Kayla McKeon. Also featured, one of the nation’s leading journalists and Nottingham High School graduate, Natasha Alford and a visit to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

