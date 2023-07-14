SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The official 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards nominations were released today, July 14, and NewsChannel 9 has received two nominations!

Our first nomination comes in the “Health/Medical – Short or Long Form Content” category with our coverage of “Living with Lyme.”

We also received a nomination in the “Military – Short or Long Form Content” category with our “Veteran’s Voices” stories.

Our own Ryan Dean was nominated for an individual Emmy in the “Writer – Long Form Content” category.

The winners will be announced on October 28. Congratulations to all those nominated!