SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cornell University junior who admitted to post threats calling for deadly violence against Jewish people had his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

21-year-old Patrick Dai was transported to the federal courthouse in Downtown Syracuse from the Broome County Jail, where he’s being held.

The defendant was read the charge against him, but was not expected to respond. He seemed to pay attention and simply said “yes, your honor” when asked if he understood what was happening.

Dai’s mom was in the courtroom to observe the proceedings. His federal public defender said she had no comment on his behalf.

Dai waved his right to a bail review hearing, which means he will remain in jail.

Tuesday morning, NewsChannel 9 was among the first news organizations to obtain the booking photo of the suspect.

Dai was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with “posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.”

Dai is accused of posting threatening messages online calling for the deaths of Jewish people.

Federal investigators accuse Dai of posting the following:

“gonna shoot up 104 West”

threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jewish males on campus

rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females

behead Jewish babies

“bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews”

104 West is a Cornell University dining hall that caters predominantly to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides residences for Cornell students

According to the Department of Justice, Dai grew up in Pittsford, outside of Rochester.

Community Day at Cornell Friday November 3

The Cornell University President has declared Friday, November 3, as a “community day.” No classes will be held, and faculty and staff will be excused from work, except for employees who provide essential services.