NewsChannel 9 participates in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring June 17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is celebrating the founding of Nexstar Media Inc. with the annual Founder’s Day of Caring and annual Day of Service where NewsChannel 9 employees give back to the local community. Employees are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community

In 2021, NewsChannel 9 employees are volunteering their time at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Francis House to honor this day.

This year’s Founder’s Day has special meaning as it is the 25th Anniversary of Nexstar Media Inc.

Nexstar began as one CBS affiliated station in Scranton, PA, WYOU-TV with fewer than 100 employees and a vision of what’s to come.

They actually rely on corporate volunteers to help them with some of this work. It’s often too much for their zoo staff to keep up with. So, if your office is looking for some volunteer work and team building, call the zoo! @NewsChannel9 #FoundersDayOfCaring #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/d11XB1KkB8 — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) June 17, 2021

Fast forward 25 years, the company is 12,400 employees strong, owns or operates 199 televisions stations reaching over 68.4 percent of the US.

Nexstar is the largest local television group in the country.