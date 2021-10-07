NewsChannel 9 partners with Oswego Health to air 30-minute special November 16

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Oswego Health to highlight their services and staff. A 30-minute special will air on November 16, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The partnership comes as a result of Oswego Health having to postpone its 3rd Annual Gala due to COVID-19 precautions. The special will be sponsored by ConnextCare, CRA Medical Imaging, and The Hayner Hoyt Corporation.

“ConnextCare and Oswego Health have always strived to work together in providing the best care for the communities we jointly serve,” shared Tricia Peter-Clark, FACHE, President & CEO of ConnextCare. “We deeply value the partnership we have cultivated with Oswego Health and are excited to support their “Right at Home with Oswego Health” TV Broadcast event to bring awareness to their organization and the outstanding services they offer.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal. For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.