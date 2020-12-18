NewsChannel 9 partners with Tops Friendly Markets for Food for Families campaign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has left a lot of families worried about their next meal. So for the tenth year in a row, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia for the Food for Families campaign. 

How can Central New Yorkers help out? There are a few ways:

  • Buy a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” at a Tops store. Their $5, $10, or $20 donations will buy the nutritional foods most in need this holiday season
  • Drop-off non-perishable food items at a local Tops store
  • Make a tax-deductible donation online at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com

The campaign is going on now through December 26.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected