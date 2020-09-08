NewsChannel 9 photographer and wife add new bundle of joy to their family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —  There is a new member of the NewsChannel 9 family! The Morning News photographer and editor, Tom, welcomed his first child with his wife, Jennica.

Meet Elina Joy! She was born last week, checking in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and 20 inches long. Tom tells us that Mom, Dad, and Baby Elina are all home and doing great.  

