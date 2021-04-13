NewsChannel 9 photojournalist Edward Jones receives permanent place on Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A proud day for NewsChannel 9, as photojournalist Edward Jones receives the Syracuse Press Club’s top honor.

On Tuesday, Jones’ received his permanent place on the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction. He was inducted into the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction in 2020. The Wall of Distinction is where outstanding journalists in Central New York are permanently enshrined,

It's official!



Edward Jones of @NewsChannel9 and Michael Greenlar of @syracusedotcom, now have a permanent place on the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction at @TheOncenter.



Thank you @OnondagaCounty for helping us honor their incredible careers in journalism. pic.twitter.com/NdI5uypi1l — Syracuse Press Club (@syrpressclub) April 13, 2021

Jones has been employed at NewsChannel 9 for 38 years as a photojournalist covering major news events happening in the community. He’s won numerous Syracuse Press Club awards as part of the team at NewsChannel 9.

Congratulations Eddie Jones!