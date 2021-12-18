NewsChannel 9 programming note

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At midnight, an agreement between YouTube TV and Disney, the parent company of ABC, expired.

As a result, WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9, an affiliate of the ABC Network, is currently not available.

Please note, WSYR-TV and its parent company Nexstar are not involved in these negotiations.

Below is a press statement from ABC:

“We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”