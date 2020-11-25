NewsChannel 9 shifting gears with Operation: Good Things this year

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is shifting gears this year with Operation: Good Things. Due to the pandemic, we cannot collect gifts and distribute them to hospital patients as we have for many years.

But, we now have other ways for you to show your generous spirit.

The Movie with a Mission, to help the Rescue Mission, is a week from Sunday, Dec. 6 here on NewsChannel 9.

Our Food for Families campaign supporting the Food Bank of Central New York is underway now at Tops Friendly Markets.

W also hope you’ll keep an eye out for the Salvation Army Red Kettles.

We are planning our Holiday Heroes Blood Drive for the week after Christmas.

Thank you for supporting Operation: Good Things for more than 30 years! We hope to resume Operation: Good Things next year.

