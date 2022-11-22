SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a time to share what you are most grateful for and NewsChannel 9 would like to share that with our viewers!

Assistant News Director Sabrina Betts

I am grateful for my mom and sister. We lost my dad suddenly five years ago, and the holidays have been incredibly difficult since his passing, but as long as we are together, the world feels right. Sabrina Betts

Weekend Evening News Anchor, Reporter Callihan Marshall

Callihan is most grateful for her family.

This year has been really rough for all of us and I could have lost my parents in a fire. So I’m going to hug and love everyone when ever I am with them. Callihan Marshall

Anchor 4, 5, 6 & 11 Christie Casciano

So thankful for my husband and children who inspire me every day to reach my full potential in life. Christie Casciano

Weekend Morning News Anchor/Reporter Adrienne Smith

I’m always grateful for my family, but I’m especially thankful this year because I’ll be an aunt soon! Both of my brothers and their wives are expecting. Two baby boys on the way and we are so blessed! Adrienne Smith

Digital Producer Reegan Domagala

Reegan is most grateful for her gorgeous high school sweetheart parents and her five brothers and sisters.

What I love the most about my family is our willingness to enjoy nature together. Whether we are hiking mountains, downshill skiing, or going on family runs, we are constantly loving life and the world around us because we are with each other. Reegan Domagala

Reporter Madison Moore

I’m grateful for my family who unconditionally loves and supports me! Madison Moore

Digital Producer Megan Hatch

Megan is grateful for “fall’s in New York!”

Reporter Iris St. Meran

Iris is thankful for her beautiful friends!

This picture was taken moments after my friend Jennifer Sanders (former NewsChannel 9 anchor) surprised me by flying in from Texas to attend my 40 Under Forty celebration. Iris St. Meran

Engineer Anthony Vecchio

Anthony is thankful for his beautiful family!

Morning and Noon Anchor, Reporter Nicole Sommavilla

Nicole is most grateful for her biggest blessing, family.

They have gotten me through life’s toughest challenges and have been my cheerleaders through life’s greatest joys! I wouldn’t be the person I am without them by my side. Nicole Sommavilla

Morning and Noon Anchor, Your Stories Reporter Ryan Dean

I’m grateful for my wonderful wife, Dana and my two awesome boys, Jack and Deacon. I’m blessed! Ryan Dean

Reporter Ashley Cafaro

Ashley is most thankful for her friends and family. Above is a photo of her with her beautiful family.

Digital Producer Clare Normoyle

Clare is most thankful for her mom, Lynn!

I don’t know what I would do without her – she is my rock, my best friend, (sometimes) my twin, my business partner and of course, my role model! But this goes beyond Thanksgiving, I am grateful for her every day! Love you, mom! Clare Normoyle

News Producer Chrissi Galvin

I’m thankful for my family!! Without them, I’d be nothing. Chrissi Galvin

Reporter, Newsmakers host Andrew Donovan

Andrew is thankful for two things…

On this Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to be the uncle of a beautiful, healthy and happy niece, who only brings chuckles and smiles to those around her in her 14-month life. I’m grateful to have a job I love at NewsChannel 9, working to serve and inform the people of Central New York. Andrew Donovan

Happy Thanksgiving!!