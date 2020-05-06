NewsChannel 9 survey finds 3 more nursing homes with COVID-19, state reports deaths at 4 others

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, New York State’s Department of Health is reporting the nursing homes in Central New York where people have died from COVID-19.

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

2 COVID-19 positive deaths, 0 presumed deaths

2 COVID-19 positive deaths, 0 presumed deaths Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

2 COVID-19 positive deaths, 4 presumed deaths

2 COVID-19 positive deaths, 4 presumed deaths Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center

1 COVID-19 positive death, 0 presume deaths

1 COVID-19 positive death, 0 presume deaths Van Duyn Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

6 COVID-19 positive deaths, 1 presumed death

A spokesperson for Loretto clarifies to NewsChannel 9 that the death listed for them was not a resident of Loretto’s skilled nursing or assisted living facilities. That COVID-19 patient was transported to the facility’s isolation unit from the hospital for end-of-life care.

Beyond the deaths, the state is not releasing how many cases of COVID-19 each facility is treating. Instead, NewsChannel 9 reached out to all 12 facilities again.

Since NewsChannel 9’s survey last month, three more nursing homes have residents who tested positive for COVID-19: Centers at St. Camillus (Syracuse), Menorah Park (Syracuse) and The Cottages at Garden Grove (Cicero).

Just because residents tested positive doesn’t mean they’re still being treated at the facility. The four cases at Menorah Park were transported to the hospital and in some cases, transported to another nursing home.

Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place is the only facility not to respond to NewsChannel 9 or update the number of cases on its website.