NewsChannel 9 survey finds 3 of 12 Onondaga County nursing homes dealing with coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nursing homes are consistently considered one of the most dangerous places for a coronavirus outbreak because of the dense population of highly vulnerable people.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan contacted all 12 nursing homes listed by the Onondaga County Office of Aging.

Between the facility’s administrators who answered the request and the facilities who posted information on their websites, three currently have at least one resident positive for COVID-19.

No coronavirus cases Centers at St. Camillus, Syracuse

Cottages at Garden Grove, Cicero

Elderwood, Liverpool

Iroquois Nursing Home, Jamesville

Loretto, Syracuse

Menorah Park, Syracuse

Onondaga Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Minoa

Sunnyside Care Center, E. Syracuse Coronavirus cases Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse

Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse

Bishop Rehab and Nursing, Syracuse

Syracuse Home at Mcharie Place in Baldwinsville didn’t respond to NewsChannel 9’s requests and didn’t have any indication of confirmed cases on its website.

Bishop Rehab confirmed its cases directly to NewsChannel 9 on Monday. Van Duyn posted a notice to its website but didn’t respond to NewsChannel 9. Central Park did both.

The three facilities with positive cases have not said how many residents or employees are infected.

Jeff Parker is Arise’s Regional Ombudsman Coordinator and oversees a team of volunteers who advocate for nursing home residents in Central New York.

Parker says, “I believe it would benefit the facilities to be open and transparent with their numbers. There’s no reason to hide that and there’s a reason for the community to know. It’s not the facilities’ fault.”

Onondaga County will not release nursing home data and defers to New York State. New York State refers to each facility owner to release numbers, with the exception of naming nursing homes with individual deaths totaling more than five.

Onondaga County has three COVID-19-related deaths connected to nursing homes.

