SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights and Einset was walking in the middle of that storm as temperatures were plummeting and winds gusting.

Einset had been at the airport since the early morning hours and after two canceled flights to Newark he thought he would walk to the hotel on the property, but our crew quickly told him the hotel hadn’t been open for years and gave him a lift back to the airport.

After pointing him in the right direction to talk with an airline representative, the NewsChannel 9 team is hoping for a Christmas miracle so Einset can make it to his family in Pennslyvania in time for Christmas.